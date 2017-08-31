Blac Chyna & Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Team Up For Secret Sexy Photo Shoot

Now, this is a collaboration no one saw coming! Blac Chyna and Jeremy Meeks teamed up for a secret project on August 30! The two posed for sexy photos together and got fans riled up! So, what’s really going on here?

So, why were Blac Chyna, 29, and Jeremy Meeks, 33, hanging out last night? Chyna took to Snapchat on August 30, where she let fans in on a little secret between her and Meeks. The two seem to be collaborating for a modeling project, however, they’ve kept the details under wraps. Chyna looked flawless in a sexy, orange cut-out body-con. For this particular project, she donned long, blonde curly locks. And, Meeks posed with his signature serious pout, while he sported a button-up camouflage shirt and ripped jeans.

Chyna’s new snaps came on the same day Meeks sparked engagement rumors with his new girlfriend, Topshop heiress, Chloe Green, 26. In a sweet Instagram photo, posted by Meeks, he hugged Chloe from behind. The photo seemed to be just another PDA snap between the two, nonetheless, there was an extra detail in the frame. Chloe was wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. And, fans were inclined to assume that the new couple became engaged, since their relationship has been moving at rapid speed since July 2017.

Meeks became involved with Chloe while he was still married to his ex, Melissa, 38. Back in July 2017, Meeks headed to Turkey for a modeling gig, where he was photographed kissing Chloe on a yacht. Upon his return to the states, he almost immediately filed for legal separation from his wife, Melissa; a move he pulled to further pursue his relationship with Chloe. Meeks and Chloe have been inseparable ever since.

So, back to his project with Chyna. What’s the real deal? — Well, let’s set the record straight. There’s no need for Chyna’s boyfriend, Mechie, 24, or Chloe to worry. Mechie was actually on-site at the secret photoshoot, as seen in both his and Chyna’s Snapchats. And, Meeks just returned from a lavish Malibu vacation with Chloe. Therefore, everything seems to be going pretty well in paradise.

All work and no play here for Chyna and Meeks. But, hey, they do look pretty hot together. One thing is for sure — Whatever this project may be, it’s going to be fire!

