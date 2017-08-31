‘Big Brother’: Kevin’s Wife Deeply Disturbed By Jason’s Harsh Rape Joke

Kevin’s wife is absolutely not okay with Jason’s joke that aired on the live feeds of ‘Big Brother’ — and overall, she blames Jason for how ugly the season has gotten!

This season’s biggest Big Brother scandal is just getting more intense. CBS never aired the disgusting comments made by Jason Dent — he joked about raping Kevin Schlehuber‘s wife and making his children watch — but Kevin’s wife saw them on the live feeds.

Kevin, 56, and his wife, Deborah, have six daughters and one son together; Deborah, a neonatal nurse, is absolutely livid over the comments. She told TMZ she’s “deeply disturbed” by Jason and watching him say that joke while cracking up was “the worse thing she’s ever seen.” She also said that while her husband did sign up for Big Brother, but she and her family did not.

Jason, 38, just found out last week on the show that his wife is expecting their second child. His family took to Twitter following the joke that went viral on social media; they apologized and said that while “those remarks are not acceptable under any circumstance,” they do feel they were “slightly out of context.” Deborah “called BS” on that, saying no matter what the circumstances, Kevin would never say something like that.

Deborah also said Jason was pretty much to blame for how ugly this season has become — and we can’t deny that it is pretty ugly. Plus, this isn’t the first time Jason has been caught on the live feeds saying something extremely out of line. Earlier this season, he made light of sexual assault when discussing a plan to backdoor Raven, joking he would “hold the sh– out of her while you guys take turns.”

CBS has yet to comment on the scandal.

