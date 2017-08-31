Bernice Burgos Puts On Amazing Twerk Display At Beach Party — See Sexy Video

Is it worth it? Let her twerk it! Bernice Burgos took to Instagram on Aug. 30 to share a sultry in-your-face video of her getting down with an amazing twerk display at a beach party! Check out her sexy moves right here.

Bernice Burgos, 37, knows exactly what she’s doing when it comes to twerking! The sexy former Love & Hip Hop: New York star was totally working it in an Instagram video of her hitting the beach for a fun party on Aug. 30. Bernice — who was rumored to be hooking up with T.I., 36, who is going through a roller coaster of a divorce with his estranged wife Tiny, 42 — was literally the center of attention, as a group made a circle around her and let her go to town!

She began to twerk it like no tomorrow in the sand, going barefoot and wearing a pair of tight, light green sweatpants that very much accentuated her assets. She also donned a brightly patterned crop top and bikini bottoms that definitely added to the sexiness of the experience. Fans were looking on, phones in hand, clearly trying to capture this amazing sight to show their friends later! Of course, Bernice probably wouldn’t mind, as she posted the video of her twerking to her own Instagram account that day.

We don’t know where this party was or who Bernice was getting down with, but we do know whoever was lucky enough to be there with her must have had a blast! The bash took place at night and there were colorful lights flashing all around and the music was totally on point. Whether or not Bernice was trying to send a message to anyone via that hot twerking video (like Tiny, who she seems to be trying to outdo in the bikini department) she definitely succeeded in telling us one thing — she knows how to move! Check out hot pics of Bernice and Tiny in bikinis right here!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bernice’s super sexy twerking video? Do you think she’s showing off for anyone in particular? Let us know below!