Ariel Winter Vs. Kendall Jenner: Who Is The 2017 Daisy Dukes Queen?

Daisy Dukes will never go out of style. Stars like Kendall Jenner, Ariel Winter, and Miley Cyrus love wearing cut-off denim shorts. Who wouldn’t? They are such an easy and fun summer look! Ariel was just spotted in Daisy Dukes and a white crop top while grocery shopping at Gelson’s market on August 30. She paired her shorts with cowboy boots and round sunglasses. Since Los Angeles temps are over 100 degrees, we don’t blame her for wearing the shortest shorts possible! Plus, she looks great in them! She recently spilled her favorite butt toning move — planking on forearms and then moving your feet in and out while on sliding discs. Hard!

But Ariel is not the only star showing off her long legs. Kendall paired her denim shorts with a white crop top as well, along with suede ankle boots and a tan fringe jacket. Kendall wore her look in New York City. This trend works from coast to coast! Just about every celeb has rocked Daisy Dukes this summer — Kendall, Ariel, Bella Thorne, Bella Hadid, you name it! Jessica Simpson brought the trend to the forefront back in 2005, when The Dukes of Hazard movie was released, but it’s never gone away! The shorts have just gotten shorter and shorter! See a ton of stars wearing Daisy Dukes in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Ariel Winter in Daisy Dukes? Is she the denim queen of summer?