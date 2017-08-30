Madison Beer Reveals Why She Won’t Date Brooklyn Beckham Right Now & It’s So Relatable

Madison Beer and Brooklyn Beckham seem like they were made for each other, but the young singer says she’s 100% ‘single now!’ So was it just a summer fling?

Madison Beer, 18, and Brooklyn Beckham, 18, are a perfect couple, but Madison says it’s not the right time to date him! I can’t do long distance,” she tells PEOPLE in an Aug. 29 interview, which mentions that she’s “single now.” (Madison currently lives in Los Angeles, while Brooklyn moved to New York to study photography.)Aw!

Fans were rooting for the pair after Madison hinted in late July that they were dating. “We are definitely crushing on each other,” she said in an AOL Build Series interview of David and Victoria Beckham’s oldest son, “But we’re both very busy…he’s great, he’s a cutie, he’s one of my best friends…we hang out almost every day.” Yes, the two were spotted getting cozy in LA and in NYC, and a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively that Brooklyn was “crazy” about Madison, but if Madison has since realized the long distance thing wasn’t going to work out, we can’t blame her!

Meanwhile, the “Dead” singer also shares that she’s on good terms with her ex Jack Gilinsky, the YouTube star who allegedly verbally abused her. “We’re totally cool now. We’ve been cool,” she explains to PEOPLE. “People don’t get that there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind closed doors that they don’t know about,” she adds, “But we’re totally fine now.” There you have it!

why must i be a teenager in love? https://t.co/VAf4mFXH77 — madison beer (@madisonbeer) August 20, 2017

