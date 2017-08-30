‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Reveals Why Joining ‘DWTS’ Season 25 Is So Perfect

The ‘Property Brothers’ do everything together — well, almost everything! Drew Scott has signed up for season 25 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY the adorable reason he’s joining in!

Joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars is pretty much a bucket list item for most celebs, though every one of them has their own personal reason for signing up. For Property Brothers star Drew Scott, 39, the reason couldn’t be more personal — or more perfect. “I’ll be getting married in a matter of months,” Drew said, speaking with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY on Aug. 30, ahead of the upcoming release of the book he penned with his twin and Property Brothers co-star, Jonathan, It Takes Two. “Who wouldn’t want to have a professional dancer teach them how to dance just in time for the first dance?” Click here to see pics of the last season of Dancing with the Stars.

OMG! How cute is that?!? Drew will be marrying fiancee Linda Phan, 31, soon and he says dancing on the show will be “100 percent” great practice for the big day. “I couldn’t have asked for better timing,” he told us. However, he and the future Mrs. don’t have all the details of their upcoming nuptials nailed down just yet. “Everything still needs to be planned!” he said, laughing. “We hopefully will set the date and destination within the next two weeks. Wish me luck!”

Scott was the first DWTS Season 25 cast member to be officially confirmed during an Aug. 30 appearance on Good Morning America he made via satellite from Los Angeles. Scott is teaming up with Emma Slater, who won her first Mirror Ball Trophy last season with NFL star Rashad Jennings. “We’ve actually done two rehearsals and I am nervous,” Scott told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m an athletic guy, I’m a sporty guy, and I like taking on a challenge, but I’ve never danced before. She is the best. She won last season, so I want to make it my duty to get her a second mirror ball.” We really hope Scott wins, or at least learns some fancy footwork ahead of his wedding!

