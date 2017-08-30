Blake Shelton, Reese Witherspoon & More Will Raise Dollars For Desperate Flood Victims

Blake Shelton, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx and more are leaping in to help the hundreds of thousands of distraught flood victims with a major telethon on Sept. 12.

As Hurricane Harvey continues to devastate Texas residents, Houston rapper Bun B, 44, and others who organized Ariana Grande‘s One Love Manchester concert are stepping up to help those affected by the tragic event, as sources tell TMZ. Bun and his team will hold a primetime telethon on Sept. 12 to raise relief money, and tons of celebs are already involved.

The hour-long telethon is set to be hosted from three locations — by Reese Witherspoon and Blake Shelton from Nashville, TN; Jamie Foxx and possibly Hilary Duff from Los Angeles, CA, and Michael Strahan from New York, NY. Producers are also working to lock in Kelly Rowland and Jim Parsons, according to TMZ.

Jamie Foxx, who is also from Texas, promoted the telethon on his Instagram account on Aug. 29. “Just want to let everybody in Texas know that we got you. From a fellow Texan, my heart goes out, my prayers go out,” the actor said in an emotional vlog. “September 12, we have a telethon that we’re doing. We’re going to raise as much money as we can for everybody down there. We’re here for you.” You can watch his heartfelt message below.

Meanwhile, Bun B has been outspoken about his involvement in hurricane relief efforts and what can be done to help victims. “It’s a 24-hour thing now,” he told Mass Appeal on Aug. 28. “Right now we can’t… We need boats, right? We need shallow water boats that can get into these communities and get people out. There are hundreds of families right now as we’re talking, stuck in the attics of their homes and on the roofs of their houses and on the top floors of their buildings right now. They’re stuck right now. Phones are dead. Finally the sun is up, so they can get on the roof and get out somewhere and start waving to make people aware. But it’s all about if somebody’s got a boat in your neighborhood. All the money in the world can’t help these people.”

We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about the telethon.

HollywoodLifers, you can learn more about how to help hurricane victims here.