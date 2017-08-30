‘Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky’ Recap: Jax Fears Brittany Is Depressed

After a fun-filled trip to a local Applebees in Kentucky, Jax Taylor started wondering if his girlfriend is depressed. We didn’t notice her being sad, but if she was, maybe it’s because she didn’t order the mozzarella sticks.

OK, in all seriousness, we’re kidding about Applebees’ mozzarella sticks, but those things are BOMB. Anyway, on the Aug. 30 episode of Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, Jax and Brittany were forced to answer to Mamaw when she discovered they broke her rule of no drinking on the farm. To escape her wrath, they quickly put the blame on Brittany’s friends, saying they brought the alcohol onto the property. Then, Brittany said it would never happen again. (Riiiiiiiight.)

Later, Jax wondered if he could ever be the family man Brittany wants him to be, when they were forced to babysit her nephews. And by babysitting, we mean Jax and Brittany took the boys to the local Applebees for dinner. While there, the boys asked Jax why he likes Brittany, to which he whispered, “because of her big boobs.” (Probably not something he should be telling two boys under the age of 13.) Anyway, one of the boys then intervened and said he knew exactly why Jax liked Brittany. When Jax asked why, the boy said it was because of her feet. Apparently, Brittany told her entire family that Jax has a foot fetish. (Awkward!)

And finally, Brittany’s father confronted Jax about his true intentions with his daughter. While Brittany’s mom seems to love Jax, her father is still skeptical about the Vanderpump Rules star. Jax said he wants to marry Brittany — well, he actually said it’s an idea he has, but not necessarily something he’ll follow through with — however, he’s worried she’s losing her “Brittany spark.” He said Brittany has seemed depressed lately. More specifically, Jax said that Brittany has been overeating a lot and sleeping in. Brittany’s father looked shocked and all we could think was “same.” Is Jax just feeding Brittany’s dad bulls*** so he doesn’t have to marry her right away? Knowing Jax’s history, we wouldn’t put it past him.

