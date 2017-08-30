Twaimz Returns To YouTube With 1st Video In 16 Months & Fans Are Freaking Out

Twaimz is back! After taking more than a year off, the famous YouTuber made his triumphant return on Aug. 30 with an epic new video. The llama daddy has come home!

This is the best surprise ever! Twaimz, whose real name is Issa Tweimeh, posted a new YouTube video for the first time in over a year on Aug. 30, and his fans couldn’t be happier about it. “Hey guys, it’s been a while since I even turned on this camera or made a YouTube video,” Twaimz says in the video. “I don’t even know what to say. I think I’ve been gone from YouTube for over a year now, and I think I’m here today to finally sit down and…” Suddenly, the video cuts to black.

Twaimz tries to continue his speech, but he keeps getting cut off. He stars to be haunted by his younger self. When he goes to his car, he finds a note written by his old self. “You thought I was dead? You got me f**ked up. Sing me one Nicki Minaj song without messing up or I’ll set you on fire while playing ‘Burnin’ Up.'” The new Twaimz takes the challenge head-on and even raps FOUR Nicki songs. Iconic.

But the old Twaimz isn’t leaving without a fight. “Oh my llama, ISSA BOP! Sing along while going up,” the new note says. Twaimz flips over all the pieces of the paper and the full lyric reads: “Hush, hush, hush, blush, blush, blush, Donald Trump is your big fat crush.” Noooooo!

Once fans realized that Twaimz was coming back to YouTube, they couldn’t hide their excitement. Check out some of the best tweets below:

