Is Tom Hiddleston Upset Taylor Swift Referenced Him In Her ‘LWYMMD’ Diss Video?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be upset with Taylor Swift for referencing them in her ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video, but her ex, Tom Hiddleston (who was also referenced), was actually flattered.

Aww! Tom Hiddleston, 36, is such a good sport. Even though Taylor Swift, 27, referenced her former romance with the actor in her new video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” Tom isn’t the least bit offended, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Tom didn’t take offense to Taylor’s video in the slightest. The whole thing with the ‘I heart TS’ shirt got so blown out of proportion — it turned into this huge private joke between them. He still gets a laugh out of what a big deal people make about it and he knows Taylor does too. The fact that she included it is kind of an honor. He thinks the world of Taylor and it’s kind of legendary to be a part of music history like this,” a source close to the actor tells us.

Just in case you haven’t seen Taylor’s video yet (but let’s be real — you already have because the video has nearly 85 million views at press time), she seemed to reference her 2016 romance with Tom, as her backup dancers wore “I heart TS” crop tops. Fans noticed it right away as the uniform Tom Hiddleston wore during her 2016 Fourth of July bash. One fan even tweeted, “Did y’all peep the tshirts in Taylor’s new video she took hits at her ex boyfriend Tom hiddleston with the ‘I ❤️t.s’ on the shirt.” We’re not exactly sure whether or not it was a diss, but either way, we’re just happy to hear that Tom isn’t offended by the reference in the video. He always seemed like a good guy, and this just further proves that theory. Sadly, not everyone was as happy with the video as he was.

To see the T-shirt reference, check the tweet below and watch for more easter eggs in the video above!

Did y'all peep the tshirts in Taylor's new video she took hits at her ex boyfriend Tom hiddleston with the "I ❤️t.s" on the shirt pic.twitter.com/RoAi4RwdlV — Frank Cooney (@frank_cooney) August 28, 2017

