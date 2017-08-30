Tiny Gets Cozy With Hot Young Guy & Parties At Club After Master P Denies They Had Affair

Amidst reports that she’s having trouble with T.I. and rumors that she had a two year affair with Master P, Tiny is ignoring the drama. Instead, she’s living her best life — she even went out partying on Aug. 29!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, sure looked like she had a great time at the club on Aug. 29! The singer made headlines earlier in the day for an alleged affair with Master P, but while he addressed the rumors head-on, she decided to keep quiet and have a fun night out instead. With her (technical) husband T.I. nowhere in sight, Tiny hit the club, and shared videos on her Instagram story of herself partying with gal pals and strippers. In one clip, she even appear to be hanging out with a much younger gentleman! There’s no signs of PDA or anything, but Tiny has a huge smile on her face! Check out a screen shot of the video below.

Meanwhile, Master P took to Instagram to completely slam rumors from SandraRose.com that claimed he and Tiny were together for two years while she was married to T.I. “The lady that created this rumor stop it! The truth shall set you free! You owe everybody an apology. I gotta lot of respect for T.I.,” he wrote. “I wish him and his family nothing but the best.” As for Tiny and T.I., they’re currently separated after she filed for divorce in December, but they haven’t moved forward with making the split official. In fact, even though they’re not on the best terms right now, they just reunited earlier this week to celebrate their son’s birthday, and they were on vacation together in July.

However, while it’s usually T.I. who we see in the club, it seems to be Tiny who’s hitting the party scene more often over the last few weeks. These two have been VERY on and off since their split last year, so anything could happen, but right now it seems like Tiny is very much in control!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tiny hitting the club partying? Do you think she’ll ever get back with T.I.?