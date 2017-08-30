Thomas Rhett & Wife Lauren’s Home Life ‘Isn’t Always Pretty’: New Details About Daughters Revealed

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akin’s Family could NOT get any cuter! But as adorable as their baby girls are, the couple admitted in an exclusive video it’s no easy task caring for 2 kids under 2. Watch the sweet clip here!

Thomas Rhett Akins, 27, and his wife Lauren Akins‘, 27, life has changed drastically in just a few short months. Almost over night, the couple became two-time parents to two adorable baby girls: Willa Gray, 21 months, and Ada James, whom they welcomed on Aug. 12. When Thomas and Lauren found out they were expecting — after trying to conceive with no luck — they were already in the process of adopting Willa from Uganda. And just three months after bringing the little cutie home to Nashville, Lauren gave birth. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“There are definitely moments where I’m like, ‘Well this isn’t very pretty.’ But then there are other moments where we’re all four together and it’s just us four at home and the two dogs, and everybody’s calm, everybody’s fed, everybody’s clean, and we’re happy!” Lauren told People/Entertainment Weekly Network in a video clip EXCLUSIVE to HollywoodLife.com. “So there are good and bad moments, but, you know, you just do it!” One of those “bad” moments just happened to occur the morning before their video shoot.

“This morning we had an air conditioning guy come, and the cleaners came by, and somebody else was at the door,” Lauren explained. “[Willa] was screaming crying because she was hungry and needed my attention, and the TV wasn’t working so Aristocats wasn’t playing. [Ada] was screaming, I had just fed her so I was like, ‘I don’t know why she’s crying.’ I hadn’t changed at all!” Thomas joined in, “Meanwhile I’m promoting a record,” as both the singer and his wife laughed. But despite the craziness of raising two daughter under the age of two, the Akins wouldn’t have it any other way — and they carry on with the biggest smiles on their faces!

“We’re tired, but we’re happy!” Lauren told People in an interview. As for Willa Gray adjusting to being a big sister, it’s taking her some time, but according to Thomas, “it’s pretty amazing to watch.” “It just took her a little bit. Bless her heart, I think it wrecked her for a second when she realized it was a human that was coming instead of a baby doll,” Lauren laughed on camera. “But she likes her, it’s just taking her a second.” Proud dad Thomas joined in, “I think she’s growing to love Ada more and more every day.” From the looks of the adorable family footage, we’d have to agree!

