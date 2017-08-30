‘Survivor’ Season 35 Cast: Meet The Heroes, Healers & Hustlers
Ready for a new season of ‘Survivor?’ For season 35, 18 castaways will head to Mamanuca Islands in Fiji — and the cast includes an NFL player and an Olympian!
This season of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers will feature 18 castaways, divided into three groups based on how they are perceived by others — heroes are known for their courage and commitment; healers are known for their selfless work, and hustlers are known for their work ethic. But which group can outwit, outplay and outlast each other?
In honor other of the 35th season, host Jeff Probst and the three tribes are heading back to Fiji where alliances will be formed and broken. Here’s the full cast of season 35 of Survivor. You can also see their photos in our gallery here.
“LEVU”- HEROES TRIBE
Alan Ball, 31
Hometown: Houston, Texas via Detroit, Mich.
NFL Player
Ben Driebergen, 34
Hometown: Boise, Id.
Marine
John “JP” Hilsabeck, 28
Hometown: Los Angeles
Firefighter
Chrissy Hofbeck, 46
Hometown: Glen Gardner, N.J.
Financial Analyst
Ashley Nolan, 26
Hometown: Satellite Beach, Fla.
Lifeguard
Katrina Radke, 46
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.
Olympian
“SOKO”- HEALERS TRIBE
Jessica Johnston, 29
Hometown: Louisville, Ky.
Nurse Practitioner
Roark Luskin, 27
Hometown: Palo Alto, Calif.
Social Worker
Cole Medders, 24
Hometown: Little Rock, Ark.
Wilderness Therapy Guide
Joe Mena, 34
Hometown: Tolland, Conn. via Bronx, N.Y.
Probation Officer
Desiree “Desi” Williams, 27
Hometown: Peachtree City, Ga.
Physical Therapist
Mike Zahalsky, 43
Hometown: Parkland, Fla.
Urologist
“YAWA”- HUSTLERS TRIBE
Patrick Bolton, 24
Hometown: Lanett, Ala.
Small Business Owner
Alexandrea “Ali” Elliott, 24
Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.
Celebrity Assistant
Simone Nguyen, 25
Hometown: Worcester, Mass.
Diversity Advocate
Devon Pinto, 23
Hometown: Carlsbad, Calif.
Surf Instructor
Lauren Rimmer, 35
Hometown: Beaufort, N.C.
Fisherman
Ryan Ulrich, 23
Hometown: North Arlington, N.J.
Bellhop
Season 35 of Survivor airs on September 27 at 8PM ET on CBS.