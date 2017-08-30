Spencer Pratt Teases A Return To Reality TV: Will His & Heidi’s Baby Co-Star?

Is ‘Speidi’ about to make a comeback. Spencer Pratt hinted that he and his pregnant wife, Heidi Montag, are returning to television. With this couple about to welcome their first son together, will this show be about their baby?

He’s baaaaaaaack – maybe. Spencer Pratt, 34, the bad boy from The Hills (and more reality television shows than you can count) might be back on TV screens. While appearing on the Aug. 30 episode of the Allegedly… podcast, Spencer told hosts Theo Von, 37, and Matthew Cole Weiss, 37, that he’s looking to get back on television. “The paperwork’s signed,” Spencer said. “We’ll see if it every goes on to an actually – one thing I’ve learned about networks is they will pay you and [it will never air.] I’ve now been paid for two of my own shows, whole seasons, that never [aired.]”

This show, if it goes to air, Spencer confirmed that it would follow him, Heidi Pratt, 30, and their newborn baby. Spencer is not going to keep his son out of the spotlight – quite the opposite! As he said on Allegedly…, Spencer is ready to raise his child to be as big as a “fame whore” (his words) as he is. “[His baby will be] me times a thousand. … This kid will have an iPhone at birth. I’m going to teach this kid to snap at birth … I would just like my baby to be a professional content [creator.]”

This doesn’t seem too outrageous because – as Spencer pointed out – the world is now full of Instagram celebrities and social media influencers. The child of Speidi would definitely be in a prime position to have a huge following after he is born. Speaking of which, have Spencer and Heidi settled on a name for their son? It turns out they have – but they’re keeping it a secret for professional reasons.

“We have a name, a solid name. Until we own all the social media sites, we won’t be dropping it,” Spencer told Matt and Theo. He even confirmed that he and Heidi had to eliminate a few names from contention because it would have been too hard to register the social media accounts! Seriously. On one hand, that seems ridiculous but on the other hand, this is one of the challenges of a modern celebrity parent.

As Spencer is off making deals to get his family back on television, Heidi has been staying fit during the final months of her pregnancy. The 7-month-pregnant star posted a pic to Snapchat on Aug. 1, showing her in a pink sports bra, gray shorts and a baseball cap. While rocking this fresh outfit, Heidi was doing squats with a resistant band! With Heidi scheduled to give birth in October, it looks like she’s already working off her baby weight – while she’s still carrying her baby!

