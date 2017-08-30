Selena Gomez ‘Devastated’ Over ‘Crisis’ In Her Home State Of Texas: How She’s Helping

Selena Gomez is completely heartbroken over the catastrophic flooding in her home state of Texas left by Hurricane Harvey. She’s opening up her wallet to help in relief efforts and is asking her fans to do the same.

With nearly 52 million Twitter followers, Selena Gomez can reach a whole lot of people. The 25-year-old native Texan is so upset by the lives lost and thousands displaced by the terrible flooding in Houston and surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath. The singer is rallying her Selenators to help out those in need and even sharing the charity that she’s donating her money to. “So devastated about the crisis in my home state of Texas. Let’s all help – donating here in case you can too,” she tweeted on Aug. 30, with a link to the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, 62, established fund “after receiving an overwhelming number of inquiries from citizens and companies who want to help.” They’re accepting donations in increments for as little as $10, so by skipping a couple of Starbucks runs, Selena’s fans can rally behind her and help the tens of thousands of people left homeless without breaking the bank.

Selena donating directly to a local charity has become a very popular way of giving, as the Red Cross and other large organizations can’t guarantee that 100 percent of the funds raised will go solely to the Houston flood victims. Comedian Kevin Hart, 38 started his own fund to make sure every penny raised goes straight to the victims and personally called on celebrity pals including Chris Brown, 27, the Kardashians and more stars to step up with $25,000 donations. See pics of the destruction left by Hurricane Harvey.

Breezy totally came through and gave $100K, while the K family announced they put in a whopping $500,000 towards the cause! In just a few days the funnyman has raised over $1.2 million from his famous friends and others who want to help him in his efforts. He gave an update on Aug. 30 that he’s giving $50K to Houston Texans star J.J. Watt‘s Houston Flood Relief Fund, which has raised close to $7 million so far. Kevin is also giving another $50K towards animal rescue efforts going on in the city. It’s so great how all these stars are willing to open up their large wallets for those in such desperate need.

