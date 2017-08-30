How To Save Over $100 While Shopping For Back To School Clothes — Expert Advice To Save

Back to school shopping can cost a fortune, but making a budget and buying things on sale can seriously save you a ton of money! Read expert tips on how to save on back to school must-haves here!

Amy E. Goodman, the Senior Lifestyle Editor at zulily.com, recommends the following steps for back to school shopping:

“GET ORGANIZED: Assess what your child already has and what still fits before shopping. Clean out your closets and make piles for donations, consignment, and hand-me-downs. Put together a checklist so you don’t forget any of the necessities. Make it fun and get your kids involved! My children find bumping up their wardrobes an endlessly exciting prospect. When I tell them we can only get new school clothes when they sift through and donate last year’s duds, their closets get cleared out quickly! Go through last year’s backpacks and find which folders can be reinforced with decorative tapes, which pencils can be re-sharpened, and which erasers are still erasable — repurpose for this year’s supplies!”

“CREATE A BUDGET: Before you start shopping all the summer sales, create a budget. Set a realistic spending limit before shopping and look for the best deals to help stay within that budget.

SHOP ONLINE: Sites like zulily.com offer parents a wide variety of back-to-school essentials for kids, including clothes, shoes, accessories, supplies and toys, at incredible prices. You can find everything your kid needs (and more!) all in one place and save money at the same time.”

“MAKE IT A GAME: While you shop, teach kids about value: retail versus sale prices. Turn a 40% off banner into a math equation: make them figure it out! When they understand that saving $4 is the equivalent of the cost of their favorite box of cereal or that $8 could actually buy them that pair of shorts they’ve been coveting, they begin to join you on your quest for seeking affordable items.”

STOCKPILE THE SALES: When you find something your child loves and needs each year for school at a great price, be sure to buy a few extra. For clothing, consider buying in larger sizes. Stay organized by placing them in labeled bins. Next year, you’ll be able to quickly pull out bins of new clothes when you are cleaning out the closet to avoid buying duplicates.”

HollywoodLifers, are you done with your back to school shopping?