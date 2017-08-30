Prince Harry & Meghan In London While She’s Not Working: Spending Time With The Queen?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting cozy in London! The couple are shacking up while she’s on a break from filming ‘Suits’, and they may be hanging out with Queen Elizabeth II! How fun is that?

No offense Wills and Kate, but Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, are the reigning royal It Couple! Harry and girlfriend Meghan were spotted arriving at London’s Heathrow airport on August 29, after spending a three-week vacation together in Zambia. An eyewitness saw them taking the express train out of the terminal like a totally normal people. “The pair wore baseball caps and sat in the first class carriage, reading magazines and chatting quietly,” a source told E! News. “[Meghan] was smiley and giddy looking.” The eyewitness said that they weren’t wearing rings. Bummer!

Meghan isn’t filming her hit show Suits right now, so she’s reportedly enjoying her break by spending time in London with her love. Even better? They’re reportedly staying together at his father, Prince Charles‘ place in Birkhall! It’s going to be quite the family affair, especially because his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is nearby at Balmoral. Does that mean they’ll have a nice meeting together?

It’s unclear if Meghan’s actually met the queen yet, but it’s a definite possibility, seeing as she’s spent plenty of time in London during her yearlong relationship with Harry. If she hasn’t met her, this reported royal meeting could mark a major step in their relationship. We can’t wait to find out!

It’s really special that Meghan’s in London right now, considering Thursday, August 31 is the 20-year anniversary of Harry’s mother, Princess Diana‘s death. It’s so lovely that Meghan made a transatlantic voyage to be there by her boyfriend’s side during what will likely be a very difficult, and emotional, day. Harry opened up about Diana’s death in the documentary Diana, 7 Days, which occurred when he was only 12 years old. When he learned of his mother’s death, he felt, “Disbelief. Refuse to accept it. There was no sudden outpour of grief, of course there wasn’t. I don’t think anybody in that position at that age would be able to understand the concept of what it actually means going forward.” We’re sure he’ll be okay on this terrible anniversary with Meghan by his side.

