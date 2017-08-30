Tweets

Port Arthur, Texas Becomes Twitter Trend As People Beg To Be Rescued From Homes During Hurricane

Rex/Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they walk from the White House to the South Lawn, to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md.m then onto Texas to view the federal government's response to Harvey's devastating flooding in Texas Trump Harvey, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., then onto Texas to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey. The hurricane is the first major disaster of Trump's presidency Trump Harvey, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) walk out of the South Portico to depart the South Lawn of the White House by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2017. President Trump travels to Texas to inspect storm damage. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
Mindy Walker and her three year old son Connor Martinez are helped out of a boat after being rescued from their home along Cypress Creek at Kuykendal 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston, Texas, USA, 28 August 2017. The areas in and around Houston and south Texas are experiencing record floods after more than 24 inches of rain after Harvey made landfall in the south coast of Texas as a category 4 hurricane, the most powerful to affect the US since 2004. Harvey has weakened and been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to cause heavy rain for several days. Major flooding hits the city of Houston, Texas after Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, USA - 28 Aug 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
A city in Texas became a Twitter Trend for the worst reason. Residents trapped in ‘Port Arthur’ used to the social media site to call for help, begging authorities to save them from the floods cased by Hurricane Harvey.

“Port Arthur” was trending on Twitter on Aug. 30, as the Texas city – located 91 miles east of Houston – was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The storm brought massive flooding to Port Arthur, drenching the city with 10 to 15 feet of water, according to KFDM. If that wasn’t bad enough, many residents were still trapped in their homes, with officials saying they didn’t have the resources to rescue them! Facing a hopeless situation, many stranded citizens of Port Arthur turned to Twitter, begging people to come save them (and save their loved ones.)

“800 10th Street [in] Port Arthur, Texas,” Twitter user @_noonieee tweeted in the early hours of Aug. 30. “Please somebody please send help my 1 year old nephew is in there along with the rest of my family.” The tweets are heartbreaking, as people are begging for help that may not come in time. Port Arthur city officials did not call for evacuations on Aug. 29, according to KFDM, and Jefferson County emergency officials shut down operations at nightfall on Tuesday. Sheriff Zena Stephens said that the country resources can’t get to the Port Arthur because of the flooding, and that there aren’t enough people to answer 911 calls.

“Part of our rescue team is now fighting an apartment fire and rescuing folks from the complex. And the lightning has slowed up some rescues, but they have NOT stopped,” Port Arthur mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page. “Our whole city is underwater right now but we are coming! If you called, we are coming. Please get to higher ground if you can, but please try stay out of attics. #PortArthurTexas”

Even before Harvey landed in Texas, Port Arthur and the city of Beaumont were hit with 26 inches of rain for over 24 hours, according to NBC News. This flooding has been called “catastrophic” by the National Hurricane Center. “Many Texans in and around Beaumont [and] Port Arthur are fighting for their lives against an incredible amount of water,” said Meteorologist Bill Karins. “This is just as bad if not worse than flooding in Houston.”

Harvey, once a Category 4 Hurricane but now a tropical story, made landfall again on southwestern Louisiana near the border with Texas. The storm is expected to drench the two states with 6 to 12 inches of rain before heading deeper inland. For people who want to help, they can do everything from donating to Red Cross to giving blood. Here’s hoping that the people of Port Arthur come out of this alive.

Our thoughts are with Port Arthur and the rest of the people devastated by Hurricane Harvey.