Port Arthur, Texas Becomes Twitter Trend As People Beg To Be Rescued From Homes During Hurricane

A city in Texas became a Twitter Trend for the worst reason. Residents trapped in ‘Port Arthur’ used to the social media site to call for help, begging authorities to save them from the floods cased by Hurricane Harvey.

“Port Arthur” was trending on Twitter on Aug. 30, as the Texas city – located 91 miles east of Houston – was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. The storm brought massive flooding to Port Arthur, drenching the city with 10 to 15 feet of water, according to KFDM. If that wasn’t bad enough, many residents were still trapped in their homes, with officials saying they didn’t have the resources to rescue them! Facing a hopeless situation, many stranded citizens of Port Arthur turned to Twitter, begging people to come save them (and save their loved ones.)

“800 10th Street [in] Port Arthur, Texas,” Twitter user @_noonieee tweeted in the early hours of Aug. 30. “Please somebody please send help my 1 year old nephew is in there along with the rest of my family.” The tweets are heartbreaking, as people are begging for help that may not come in time. Port Arthur city officials did not call for evacuations on Aug. 29, according to KFDM, and Jefferson County emergency officials shut down operations at nightfall on Tuesday. Sheriff Zena Stephens said that the country resources can’t get to the Port Arthur because of the flooding, and that there aren’t enough people to answer 911 calls.

“Part of our rescue team is now fighting an apartment fire and rescuing folks from the complex. And the lightning has slowed up some rescues, but they have NOT stopped,” Port Arthur mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page. “Our whole city is underwater right now but we are coming! If you called, we are coming. Please get to higher ground if you can, but please try stay out of attics. #PortArthurTexas”

water is now rising at our home. 4248 vassar st port arthur tx! if anyone knows of

any assistance please send them we have a 4month old baby — 11/7 (@Teeeeethegee) August 30, 2017

Port Arthur, TX is trending on twitter from ppl begging to be rescued from their homes. This is the saddest thing I've ever witnessed. — Jordan Cordel (@JordanCordel) August 30, 2017

If somebody can send help for my family & myself please 5249 4th st port arthur ! 3 people — yuli (@ohyulissaa_) August 30, 2017

im sorry yall but i need help again.. my cousin has water almost waist deep in her house, she has 2 kids!!! 4410 4th street Port Arthur TX — kayla💙 (@kayladeshelle_) August 30, 2017

MY FRIEND STILL NEEDS RESCUING 3848 Purdue Avenue Port Arthur Texas 77642 — SS. (@shandi_kiera) August 30, 2017

🗣🗣🗣🗣4407 Jasonwood court , Port Arthur Texas , they house is flooded & they neighbors house is on fire! They need help asap! — DuceFisk (@rickyfisk7) August 30, 2017

Water rising quick please help ASAP please!!

820 smith street, port Arthur Texas,77640 pic.twitter.com/bV0pqG8VgI — LO.: (@LOsoCALIENTE) August 30, 2017

Even before Harvey landed in Texas, Port Arthur and the city of Beaumont were hit with 26 inches of rain for over 24 hours, according to NBC News. This flooding has been called “catastrophic” by the National Hurricane Center. “Many Texans in and around Beaumont [and] Port Arthur are fighting for their lives against an incredible amount of water,” said Meteorologist Bill Karins. “This is just as bad if not worse than flooding in Houston.”

Harvey, once a Category 4 Hurricane but now a tropical story, made landfall again on southwestern Louisiana near the border with Texas. The storm is expected to drench the two states with 6 to 12 inches of rain before heading deeper inland. For people who want to help, they can do everything from donating to Red Cross to giving blood. Here’s hoping that the people of Port Arthur come out of this alive.

Our thoughts are with Port Arthur and the rest of the people devastated by Hurricane Harvey.