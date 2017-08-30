Paris Jackson Claps Back At Body Hair Shamers & Posts Pic Of Her Unshaven Legs

Paris Jackson isn’t taking any s**t from body-shamers! Despite her amazing speech at the VMAs, haters tried to tear her down for not shaving her arm pits. And you know how she responded? By showing off her hairy legs!

All together now: YAS QUEEN! Paris Jackson, 19, nearly brought us to tears at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27 by obliterating white supremacists and neo-nazis with her amazing speech. However, some haters wanted to focus on something completely irrelevant and ridiculous instead of her inspiring words. All they noticed was the hair on her armpits. Seriously?! Click here for pics of Michael Jackson’s stunning daughter.

Luckily, Paris doesn’t give a f**k what anybody thinks! On Aug. 29, she began shining a light on the disgusting, sexist, and just plain rude comments people were making about her by retweeting them on her Twitter account. “Ew, so skanky,” said one tweet, while another said “get over yourself, you’d look like a chimpanzee if you didn’t shave.” We love that she’s showing these haters that they don’t bother her while highlighting their own disgusting behavior.

She also sent a tweet of her own, saying “why don’t you shave? me:” along with the “winter is coming” meme. That’s too funny! She also took to Instagram stories to point out that her armpits aren’t the only part she doesn’t shave. She shared a pic of her legs covered in hair, too, calling the fuzz “a look.” Yes, girl! We hope she never changes and keeps being herself and doing what she wants!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Paris’ hairy armpits and legs? Should people mind their own business? Let us know!

SaveSave