Miranda Lambert Desperate To Meet With Blake Shelton After His Reported Split From Gwen Stefani

On the same day rumors spread that there’s trouble in paradise for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, another shocking report claims Miranda Lambert is desperately trying to meet up with her ex!

It’s been more than two years since Blake Shelton, 40, and Miranda Lambert, 33, ended their marriage, but she’s finally ready to sit down and hash things out, according to a new report. Amidst new rumors that Blake is having trouble in his relationship with Gwen Stefani, 47, an insider tells InTouch that Miranda wants to confront her ex to finally get closure. “It needs to be done,” the source tells the mag. “There’s still a lot of unfinished business between [Miranda] and Blake. She needs to look straight into Blake’s eyes, ask certain questions, and get answers.”

There are no plans set for this meeting to actually take place just yet, but the mag claims that if it does happen, Miranda plans to go in with a “clear head,” although that might not be so easy. “This could get heated,” the insider admits. “As soon as the emotions come up, [Miranda] may lose it.” This doesn’t mean the 33-year-old wants to get back together with her ex, though — actually, it’s just the opposite. She’s very happy with her man, Anderson East, 29, but feels a face-to-face with Blake is what she needs to fully be ready to commit to another relationship, according to the source.

“She feels that [she and Blake] have both grown so much since their divorce that meeting up is essential for them to have healthy relationships in the future,” InTouch’s insider says. “Who knows, maybe this meeting with Blake will have them walk away as friends. Either way, they’ll definitely be in a better place.”

As for the rumored trouble between Blake and Gwen, we’re going to take that report (from OK! magazine) with a grain of salt. After all, they were just spotted looking totally in love on Aug. 20! Plus, HollywoodLife.com has heard EXCLUSIVELY that they already have plans for a fun Labor Day together, so hopefully he’ll pop back up on her social media this weekend!

