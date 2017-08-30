Maroon 5 dropped a poptastic new track and video today, Aug. 30, and we’re living for the SZA feature on it. Listen to ‘What Lovers Do!’

We missed you, Maroon 5! The band has collaborated with SZA, 26, for “What Lovers Do,” and it’s exactly what we needed to cure our Winter-Is-Coming depression. Listen to it below!

The release comes after Adam Levin, 38, slammed the MTV Video Music Awards for cutting off Julia Michaels‘ performance on Aug. 27. “Julia Michaels gets cut off while she’s singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song,” he tweeted, possibly unaware that the “Green Light” singer was sick with the flu during the show. “It’s always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYF*CK,” he also wrote. Okay, so “What Lovers Do” might not be grabbing a VMA nomination anytime soon. Still a jam!

The video, which is set to arrive later today, features SZA dressed as a sexy nurse, and Adam Levine as a bandaged patient. As Adam teased earlier in August: “[SZA is] an evil nurse slash love of my life, in the video…it’s tragic, man.” So good!

Hopefully this means the band is planning to follow up their 2014 album V soon. In the meantime, check out an excerpt of the lyrics to “What Lovers Do:”

Tell me, tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

I bet the house on you, am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not

You gotta tell me if you love me or not, love me or not, love me or not

A mission for you am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not

