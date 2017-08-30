Kylie Jenner & Tyga: Why He Doesn’t Believe She’s Really Over Him

Tyga’s convinced that Kylie Jenner’s dissing him because she wants him! The rapper thinks his ex is still lusting after him, we learned EXCLUSIVELY. Is he going to call her out on it?

Tyga‘s applying that old schoolyard logic to ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 20: she’s being mean to him because she like-likes him! Whether or not that’s true, Tyga absolutely believes that the reason Kylie dissed him on Life of Kylie is because she’s still crushing after their breakup. Um, what? He’s paying no mind to how happy his ex is with new boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, because he’s focused on getting Kylie back!

“You gotta give Tyga credit for being confident, because even after all the trash Kylie just talked about him he’s still saying he’s going to get her back,” one of Tyga’s friends told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Instead of getting upset over the things she said about him and their breakup he’s happy. He’s taking it as one more sign that she’s not really over him, because if she really didn’t care the way she claims, she wouldn’t have done that. She went out of her way to try to hurt him and as far as Tyga‘s concerned, that’s proof right there that she’s still not over it. Plus, he knows she’s missing him because she still calls him when she’s upset. He’s in Japan right now for work, but when he gets back Tyga‘s planning to go all out trying to get Kylie back.”

Well, it seems like Tyga’s dead set on this belief. The diss in question happened on the August 27 episode of Life of Kylie. Kylie said that she’s “happier” and “more free” after splitting with him. “I’ve had more fun this past month than I have in, like, years. Like, the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day.” Ouch! Tyga and Kylie were together for three years so…that was definitely pointed at him.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Tyga’s rep for comment.

