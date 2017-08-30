Could Kim Kardashian Replace Kelly Ripa & Join Ryan Seacrest On ‘Live’?

After filling in for Kelly Ripa on ‘Live,’ Kim Kardashian is vying for a permanent hosting spot alongside Ryan Seacrest, according to a new report. Will she be replacing Kelly for good!?

Kim Kardashian, 36, may be ready to leave the reality TV cameras behind and take on a hosting job! The idea reportedly came to Kim after she co-hosted Live! With Ryan & Kelly alongside Ryan Seacrest while Kelly Ripa, 46, was on vacation — she had such a great time, she wants to take on the role permanently, Star magazine reports. “Kim is over Keeping Up With the Kardashians and she thinks she’d be perfect opposite Ryan on Live!” a friend of Kim’s tells the mag. “Poor Kelly would be blindsided. But Kim says she and Ryan have a great rapport and that it makes sense to do a show with him, even if that means ousting Kelly.”

It’s no surprise that Kim and Ryan worked great together on-set. After all, they’ve known each other for more than ten years now. Remember, Ryan was the guy who helped bring KUWTK to life on E!, and still serves as an executive producer on the show. Plus, Kelly did have some trouble with ABC and the Live! team when Michael Strahan left the show in 2016 — she was totally blindsided by his departure — so it wouldn’t be totally random for her to be caught off guard again.

Still, this whole thing seems pretty far-fetched, and Kim’s rep did deny the story when asked for comment by Star. Besides, the show films in New York, and Kim’s entire life is in California, so it would be a pretty huge commitment. For now, it seems like she has enough on her plate with her family, reality show AND new beauty line!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim would ever replace Kelly!? Do you think she’d make a good host?