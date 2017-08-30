Kim Kardashian ‘Jealous’ Kylie May Become A Billionaire Before Her: ‘There’s A Real Rivalry’

Kim Kardashian’s reportedly not happy that little sis Kylie Jenner’s raking in more dough than her! Kim’s ready to amp up the competition to beat Kylie to billionaire status, according to a new report.

No matter how you feel about the Kardashians, it’s impossible to argue that Kim Kardashian, 36, isn’t one of the hardest working women in show business. The OG Kardashian is constantly finding new business ventures and building her personal brand. But little sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is coming for her crown, and quickly! Kim’s reportedly freaking out that Kylie’s earning so much money from her Kylie Cosmetics empire. And that’s especially over the possibility that Kylie could become a bonafide billionaire before she does!

“Kim is “privately jealous over Kylie’s success because she always thought she’d be the first Kardashian billionaire. There’s a real rivalry between the Kardashian girls,” a source told Life & Style magazine. “When Keeping Up With The Kardashians first started, all eyes were on Kim, and Kylie was a lesser presence because she was so young. Now Kim is feeling the competition, and it bothers her. She’s told those close to her that the Kardashian brand wouldn’t be where it is today if it wasn’t for her. Even though Kim has millions in the bank and doesn’t need to work another day in her life, she’s racking her brain to come up with new business ideas so she can make even more money and firm up her claim to the Kardashian crown.”

It’s true! Kylie made a shocking $420 million in Kylie Cosmetics sales in just 18 months. Seriously! Our sister site Women’s Wear Daily projects that Kylie could become a billionaire by 2022. Kylie will only be 25 years old by then. Can you imagine? Hopefully, Kim isn’t actually jealous that Kylie could beat her to a billion. That’s an insane amount of money, but they’re sisters; we feel like Kim would actually be proud of her mini-me sister!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kim’s rep for comment.

