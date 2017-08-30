Kim Kardashian Channels Vintage Cher On ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ Arabia

That was fast! Kim’s glam squad posted these photos of Kim’s Cher-inspired look on August 23 as part of a secret project, and now, they are on the cover of a magazine!

Makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic posted two photos from Kim Kardashian‘s “secret shoot” on August 23, where she channeled Cher perfectly with long, sleek hair and mega-watt lashes. We didn’t have to wait long to find out about their secret project, because on August 30, the images appeared online, with Kim gracing the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR Arabia! The magazine wrote on Instagram, “REVEALED: Bazaar’s September Cover Star @kimkardashian. In a stylistic homage to her fashion icon @cher, Kim Kardashian West talks about reconciling the soul of a feminist with the body of a bombshell… and why she doesn’t follow Trump on Twitter.”

Kim is wearing a glittering LaBourjoisie gown with a plunging neckline. The dress features fringed sleeves and a high leg slit. She looks amazing in the black dress! She’s also wearing a Cartier Love Bracelet. She was styled by Simon Robins. Her Cher hair was styled by Chris Appleton, who also works with stars like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lopez and specializes in super long wigs. Her makeup, which featured false lashes on the top AND bottom, and matte, nude lips, was done by Mario, who has been working with Kim for many years.

Kim has been channeling a lot of icons lately. She was just involved in another photo shoot for Interview mag, where they call her “America’s First Lady” and she looks like Jackie Kennedy! That got….mixed reactions.

