Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Sexy Body In Tight Black Bodysuit After Report Claims She’s Pregnant

Work it sister! Khloe Kardashian is rocking her best body ever and showed off her super tight figure on a trip to the gym on Aug. 30. This comes after a report claimed that she’s three months pregnant!

Whoa! We’ve been witness to Khloe Kardashian‘s fitness and she’s got the most ripped body ever. She headed out to the gym on Aug. 30 in a super sexy black bodysuit and the reality star has never looked hotter. Her rock hard abs were visible as the lycra clung to her chest and the outfit could have been a clap back at a harsh report in Star magazine. Earlier in the day they claimed she’s 12 weeks pregnant, but their story wasn’t one of baby joy. They basically said that she got knocked up in a desperate attempt to keep boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, from leaving her, as they allege that he wanted to dump her until she hit him with the pregnancy news. Ouch!

“Khloe had been trying to lock Tristan down, angling to move in together and get pregnant” before Tristan allegedly said he wanted to break up with her, a source told the magazine in their Aug. 30 issue. “Khloe thought Tristan was her soulmate. Plus, her clock was ticking pretty loudly. There was nothing she wanted more than to have a baby with him,” they reported. If she’s already three months pregnant like the mag claimed, we’d love to know where that baby bump is hiding because her tummy is tight! See Khloe’s best weight loss pics by clicking here.

A good tip-off that their story is probably BS is their claim that Tristan wanted out. The couple is blissfully happy and Khloe couldn’t stop gushing about him in a recent interview. She discussed how they’re in no rush to get married because they’re in a perfect place. “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she revealed in an interview with YOU magazine on Aug. 13. “I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day, but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.” So true Khlo-money!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe has the best body of the Kardashian sisters.