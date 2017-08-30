Justin Bieber had a blast celebrating pal Kyle Massey’s birthday at West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club on Aug. 28. He was seen cozying up to a hot mystery girl and we’ve got the details on who she is.

Party time! Justin Bieber, 23, has been loving the sweet freedom in his life now that he’s not touring anymore, and hit up the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood for pal Kyle Massey‘s 26th birthday bash on Aug. 28. He was also by the side of a gorgeous mystery brunette that he was photographed sitting at candlelit a table with, while she smiled and showed him something on her phone. The beauty also popped up in a photobomb next to his shoulder while he was making goofy faces in a pic with Kyle and another friend. It turns out she isn’t his new love interest, as the lucky lady is Madison Beer, 18, the singer who Justin has played mentor to since 2012. She’s practically a little sister to him.

The Biebs made quite a night of it, looking relaxed in a red and white Louis Vuitton pajama shirt, and the only kissing he did was when he playfully planted a smooch on the birthday boy’s right cheek in an adorable pic. Kyle shared a photo of Justin, Madison, himself and another friend on his Instagram on Aug. 29 with the caption “Last night was lit……thank you everyone for the birthday wishes!!” Click here for Justin’s sexiest pics ever.

Justin was so festive he even took to the microphone to sing a quick set for the lucky birthday bash-goers, as there just so happened to be a drum kit and guitar there for him to have an impromptu jam session. Some revelers caught the moment on their phones and posted the video to Snapchat and while it sure wasn’t a concert quality performance, the Biebs actually looked like he was having fun just entertaining his friends. That’s quite a nice change for him after how miserable he was on his grueling year and a half long tour that he cut short after suffering from concert fatigue.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin looks happier and healthier than ever now that he doesn’t have to work so much?