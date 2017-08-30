Joy-Anna Duggar: ‘Counting On’ Star, 19, Expecting 1st Child With Husband: ‘We’re So Thankful’

The latest Duggar daughter to tie the knot is already pregnant! Joy-Anna Duggar, who got married to Austin Forsyth just 3 months ago, announced she & her man are expecting — and she’s already sporting a large bump!

Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, is going to be a mom! The Counting On star and her husband Austin Forsyth, 23, are already expecting their first child together, according to People magazine, after only tying the knot in May. “We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy gushed to the publication. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.” Click here to see pics of the Duggar fam.

After getting engaged early this year, Joy and Austin surprised fans by suddenly moving up their wedding date from October 2017 to May 2017! Of course that spontaneous move sparked pregnancy rumors, and now, three months later, the reality star officially has a bun in the oven! After their rushed nuptials, the couple jetted off to Switzerland where they enjoyed an “incredible” honeymoon. Now that they’re home, however, they’re settling into life in Arkansas and looking forward to raising their own family near Joy’s childhood home, which is still occupied by her famous fam.

“I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together, and I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!” she said. Austin too is looking forward to becoming a new parent. “I’m really looking forward to the journey of this pregnancy and all the different stages it will bring,” he says. “It’s really exciting and I feel so blessed to be a dad! We are beyond thankful!”

While Joy is only pregnant with her first little one, she’s already looking forward to having a large family like the one she grew up in. “We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle,” she told People after her wedding. “And we are putting it into his hands.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Joy is already pregnant with her first child? Congratulate the happy couple below!