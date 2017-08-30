Jeremy Meeks Kisses Billionaire GF Chloe Green’s Neck In Sexy Malibu Pics — Hot PDA

It’s been almost two months since Jeremy Meeks filed for separation from his wife and he and billionaire girlfriend Chloe Green are having a blast. Jeremy posted PDA-filled pics of their Malibu trip on Aug. 29 and he’s all over her in the sexy snaps!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, is officially separated from his wife and he and his billionaire Topshop heiress girlfriend Chloe Green, 26, are really flaunting their love — not that they were doing too much to hide it before! After being caught on camera cheating on his estranged wife Melissa with Chloe back in July, Jeremy is now the one posting pics of them flaunting hot PDA. On Aug. 29 he added some shots to his Instagram Story of the two getting super cozy on the beach in Malibu! Click here to see pics of Jeremy’s ex Melissa.

He captured their day in the gorgeous California city, an outing that appeared to be full of snuggles and smooches, through a few perfect photos. In the pics, Chloe is seen making some adorable silly faces while Jeremy holds her tight and kisses her neck. The “Hot Felon” and Chloe both donned baseball caps to protect them from the sun as they smiled at the camera in the selfies. For two people who have a pretty controversial relationship (to say the least) this pair certainly seems to want to share their love with the world.

An insider recently told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the couple are already “madly in love.” “They have already told each other ‘I love you,’ enjoy spending every day together, and also love traveling the world together,” a source close to the couple told us. “Their mutual love for fashion brought them together and they have been inseparable since. Jeremy made it clear to Chloe that once his divorce is finalized he would love to give marriage another shot with the right woman.” Whoa!

