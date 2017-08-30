Are Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Engaged? She’s Flaunting Huge Diamond On Left Hand

Just two months after Jeremy Meeks was caught cheating on his wife with Chloe Green, the ‘Hot Felon’ has sparked speculation that he’s engaged to his ‘other woman.’ Check out the huge rock she’s sporting on her left hand!

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have been inseparable and flaunting their love all summer long…but are they already ENGAGED?! The model documented his and Chloe’s romantic Malibu day on Instagram Aug. 29, and there’s no mistaking that bling on the heiress’ left hand. In a selfie video, Jeremy has his arms wrapped around Chloe’s neck, and she’s grabbing onto him with her left hand…where there’s a huge diamond ring on her left finger. Could this be proof that Jeremy recently popped the question!?

If the “Hot Felon” did propose, it’s certainly a whirlwind. After all, Jeremy and Chloe’s relationship JUST went public over Fourth of July weekend — photos surfaced online of them passionately kissing, while his wife, Melissa Meeks, was at home with their son. A distraught Melissa later revealed that she found out about her husband’s infidelity at the same time the rest of the world did (when the pictures came out). Less than two weeks later, Jeremy filed for legal separation from Melissa, and he’s been in a hot and heavy romance with Chloe ever since.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported earlier this month, Jeremy and Chloe were already saying “I love you” to each other, so it’s not all that surprising that they’re rushing to take things to the next level. They’ve even already started planning for a family one day! “Jeremy made it clear to Chloe that he loves kids and is totally open to having more children one day,” our insider revealed. “They’re both madly in love right now and Jeremy feels like this is the happiest he’s ever been in a relationship.” Aw!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chloe and Jeremy are engaged?