Chloe Green & Jeremy Meeks: How Many Billion Could He Be Marrying Into?

On Aug. 30, Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green, 26, shared an adorable video during their romantic day in Malibu, CA together. But it’s what we spotted in the footage that is truly remarkable! While flaunting some serious PDA, Chloe also shows off a huge diamond ring on her left hand! Does this mean these two lovebirds are already engaged? This raises some serious financial questions considering Chloe is set to inherit billions someday! Check out more pics of the white-hot couple right here!

In case didn’t know, Chloe’s father is Sir Philip Green, the owner of Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins and loads more fashion labels. And, according to Forbes, Green is currently worth $5.1 billion dollars. So, unless the British businessman’s finances take a serious hit in the coming years, Chloe will likely be handed the hefty family fortune. And if she and Jeremy tie the knot, he also stands to benefit handsomely! Quite a change for a guy who was posing for mugshots 3 years ago!

“Jeremy made it clear to Chloe that once his divorce is finalized, he would love to give marriage another shot with the right woman,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are both madly in love right now and Jeremy feels like this is the happiest he has ever been in a relationship. Things with Chloe are easy and natural for Jeremy, which is a refreshing change for the guy who has been through many challenges in life.” These two definitely sound ready walk down the aisle!

