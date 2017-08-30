Is Gwen Stefani ‘Distraught’ After Reported Split With Blake Shelton? The Truth

Is there really trouble in paradise for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton? A surprising new report claims she’s ‘distraught’ after allegedly breaking up with Blake. So are they really broken up? Here’s what we know.

Have Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, really broken up? A new report is not only claiming that they have decided to end things after nearly two years together, but that this supposed split is allegedly having an affect on the songstress’ health! “She’s totally distraught,” the source told OK! magazine. “She’s noticed her hair’s falling out and she suspects it’s from the constant fighting and now, the stress of living without Blake.” Wait… what?! Check out more pics of this reportedly former couple right here!

The insider went on to claim that Blake is also struggling with the alleged tragic turn of events and expressing regret to close friends and confidantes. “Blake’s telling friends that it isn’t for the best. He feels like he’s letting them both down, not to mention her sons, who he’s really bonded with. He realizes that Gwen was trying to change him and that maybe they weren’t a natural fit. But he still loves her. When they’re good, they’re really good. Everyone’s hoping the split is temporary and that they’ll get back together soon.” It certainly sounds like this breakup is serious, right?

Not so fast. Our very own sources have a different take on what’s going on between Blake and Gwen at the moment! We’re hearing the Voice alums are going strong and even making exciting plans for their Labor Day weekend! “Blake is planning a country holiday weekend with Gwen and her boys at his ranch in Oklahoma,” our source reveals. “It’s become Gwen’s boys’ favorite place to vacation and they can’t stop asking about when they are going back. Blake has a Labor Day party planned full of hunting, fishing and boating.” So for now, we’re not worrying. It sounds like our favorite couple is still in love!

