‘Game Of Thrones’: Sansa & Jaime & More Characters Who Must Meet Up In Final Season

So many ‘GoT’ characters had epic scenes together in season 7, but there are still so many that haven’t met or shared in a scene in a LONG time. From Sansa and Jaime to Jon Snow and Daario, check out our list now!

The final season of Game of Thrones is going to be epic. There’s no doubt about it. Season 7 was the season of reunions, and we’re hoping season 8 is going to continue the streak of incredible moments with some game-changing meet-ups. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) are two characters that a huge section of fans want to see share a good scene together. Seriously, there is some amazing fan fiction out there about these two. Sansa and Jaime have most likely met offscreen, but these characters have yet to have a worthy conversation. Jaime swore an oath to Sansa’s mother, Catelyn (Michelle Fairley), that he’d return Sansa and Arya (Maisie Williams) to her if they were alive. He’s always tried to protect Catelyn’s daughters in a roundabout way. When Cersei (Lena Headey) asked Jaime back in season four if he’d kill Sansa if she told him to, he didn’t answer her. With Jaime heading north after his massive fight with Cersei, he could cross paths with the Lady of Winterfell. These two could certainly exchange Cersei horror stories.

But then again Jaime did push Sansa’s brother, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright), out of a window and paralyzed him. If Jaime crosses paths with Sansa, he’ll likely come face-to-face with Bran for the first time since that dreadful day. Jaime has come a long way since then, but Bran deserves to confront the man who changed his life forever. Let’s just hope Arya doesn’t find out about what Jaime did to Bran, because then Jaime will be toast.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman) are another set of characters we’d like to see meet up in season 8. If these two did meet, it would be the definition of an awkward run-in. Daario was Daenerys’s lover once upon a time, and now Jon Snow and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) are in love. Daario was in love with Daenerys as well, but she didn’t feel the same way about him.

Since Daenerys and Jon Snow are headed back north, Daenerys will likely meet Sansa and Arya for the first time in the final season. Talk about a powerful trio! These three ladies could kick so much butt together. They could be the Charlie’s Angels of Westeros. Check out the rest of the characters we’d love to see share a scene in season 8 by going through our gallery! now!

HollywoodLifers, which characters do you want to see share a scene in season 8? Let us know!