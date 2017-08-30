Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke & More ‘GoT’ Stars: Where You Will See Them Next Before Season 8

‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 is a long way away. To hold you over until the new episodes, HollywoodLife.com has come up with a list of where you can see your favorite ‘GoT’ stars on TV and on the big screen!

Can you believe it’s going to be at least 2018 and possibly even 2019 until the final season of Game of Thrones? Honestly, we’re kind of freaking out about it. But don’t fret too much. Your beloved actors have many projects lined up in the next year. From TV shows to big blockbusters, your faves are making sure you won’t miss them!

*Kit Harington, 30, will be starring in the three-part miniseries, Gunpowder, which will air on BBC One. There’s no release date yet, but there is a teaser trailer. Kit will be playing Robert Catesby, the true mastermind behind the Gunpowder Plot in London. Kit has also wrapped up filming The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. He’ll play the leading role in the movie, which follows a young actor reminiscing about the correspondence he had with an American TV star before his death. The movie, set to be released in 2018, also stars Jessica Chastain, 40, Natalie Portman, 36, Bella Thorne, 19, and Jacob Tremblay, 10.

*Emilia Clarke, 30, is currently finishing up filming the Han Solo standalone movie. Not much is known about the plot, but the name of Emilia’s character is Kira. The Star Wars spinoff, starring Alden Ehrenreich, 27, Thandie Newton, 44, Donald Glover, 33, and Woody Harrelson, 56, will be released May 25, 2018.

*Sophie Turner, 21, is filming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which will focus on her character, Jean Grey. Once the beloved X-Men character starts to develop powers that corrupt and turn her into a Dark Phoenix, the X-Men have to decide whether they should save their team member or the rest of the world. The movie will hit theaters on Nov. 2, 2018. Sophie also has two new movies set to come out in 2017: Huntsville and Time Freak.

*Peter Dinklage, 48, is working on the HBO film, My Dinner with Hervé, alongside Jamie Dornan, 35. Peter is playing the lead role of the French actor, Hervé Villechaize, who co-starred in the hit ’70s TV series Fantasy Island and took his own life in 1993 at the age of 50. The movie is expected to hit HBO in 2018. Peter is also rumored to have a role in Avengers: Infinity War, but that has not been confirmed. In addition, he’s got two movies coming out in 2017: Three Christs and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

*Gwendoline Christie, 38, is reprising her role as Captain Phasma in the highly-anticipated Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will blast into theaters Dec. 15, 2017. She also co-stars alongside Elisabeth Moss, 35, and Nicole Kidman, 50, in Top of the Lake: China Girl, which will be a three-night Sundance TV event starting Sept. 10 and ending Sept. 12.

*Alfie Allen, 30, co-stars alongside Yvonne Strahovski, 35, Olivia Munn, 37, and Sterling K. Brown, 41, in The Predator, a sequel to the 1987 sci-fi film, Predator. The movie will be released on Aug. 3, 2018.

*Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s new movie, Shot Caller, is now in theaters. Nikolaj, 47, will be a guest star on The Simpsons this fall! He’s also teaming up with Game of Thrones co-star Carice van Houten, 40, for the suspense thriller Domino. The movie has no release date yet.

*Lena Headey’s two upcoming movies, The Flood and Fighting With My Family, are already in post-production. They are both expected to be released in 2018.

*Maisie Williams, 20, stars as Isabel Baxter in the 2018 film Mary Shelley with Elle Fanning, 19, and Douglas Booth, 25. She’s currently filming X-Men: The New Mutants and will play Wolfsbane. The movie will be released April 13, 2018. Maisie’s a busy girl in 2018. Departures, co-starring Nina Dobrev, 28, and Tyler Hoechlin, 29, will be released next year as well.

HollywoodLifers, which role are you most excited to see your favorite Game of Thrones star play? Let us know!