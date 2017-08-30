Have Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Split? Report Claims He ‘Put An End’ To It

Say it ain’t so! After nearly two years with Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton is starting to re-think the relationship, according to a new report. Could they really be done for good!?

Blake Shelton, 40, and Gwen Stefani, 47, seemed to be having the ultimate romantic summer this year, but behind the scenes, things reportedly aren’t so good. The pair has been bickering about their future in recent weeks, and it’s causing major trouble in paradise, according to OK! magazine. “[Blake] felt like he had to stand strong and put an end to the fighting,” an insider tells the mag. Blake and Gwen’s fights have been about her allegedly not wanting to live in Oklahoma, as well as tension between the 47-year-old and Blake’s mom, who reportedly still has a relationship with Miranda Lambert, the source claims.

However, if Blake and Gwen really have split, it may not be for good. “Everyone’s saying he can be persuaded to try again,” OK!’s insider explains. “He clearly loves Gwen.” The country singer has reportedly told his friends that this alleged split “isn’t for the best” and that it’s probably just temporary. Earlier this summer, Blake was ALL over Gwen’s social media accounts, but in recent weeks, we haven’t seen them together as much — her last post with him was on Aug. 4! However, we also saw them looking quite in love before his concert in Oklahoma just ten days ago (Aug. 20).

Plus, here at HollywoodLife.com, we’ve heard EXCLUSIVELY that things are going just fine for Blake and Gwen. They’re even planning an epic vacation for Labor Day! “Blake is planning a country holiday weekend with Gwen and her boys at his ranch in Oklahoma,” our source reveals. “It’s become Gwen’s boys’ favorite place to vacation and they can’t stop asking about when they are going back. Blake has a Labor Day party planned full of hunting, fishing and boating.” Aww!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen and Blake really broke up!?