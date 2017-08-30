Cardi B Twerks On A Stripper Pole & Slaps A Dancer’s Butt During Racy New Performance

NSFW! Cardi B treated fans to a deluxe performance at the LA Ace of Diamonds strip club on August 28! And, that ‘don’t touch the dancers’ rule, clearly didn’t apply to the rapper!

Cardi B, 24, pulled out all the stops for her latest performance at Ace of Diamonds strip club in LA, August 28! The rapper performed her hits, “Bodak Yellow” and “Lick”, while giving fans a major eyeful. Cardi bared her cleavage in a black body con as she threw $1 bills in the air for multiple strippers who surrounded her on stage. And, she even copped a feel of one of the strippers when she seductively bent down to grab a dancer’s butt cheek! Cardi, who’s admittedly a veteran stripper herself, even grabbed hold of a pole! Check out the wild images, below.

Although Cardi B hit the strip club, let’s get one thing straight; those days are behind her. She’s all about the music. Her fan-obsessed hit, “Bodak Yellow” just hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; just one of the many accolades the rapper has recently earned. Not to mention, she rocked the VMAs pre-show stage on August 27, where she sizzled in a silver sequin outfit; which was one of her three stunning looks for the big night.

While Cardi is flying high, now that her career has taken off, things weren’t always that way. She took to Instagram on August 20, to remind her fans that she was a force in the rap game long before the success of “Bodak Yellow“. Cardi let all of the misinformed music blogs, who’ve accused her of being new to the scene, know that she’s been hustling in underground, small clubs since age 21. “I used to go to these little small podcasts that like only 100 people would listen to, do interviews with everybody, go to radio stations and harass the DJs that would never play my sh-t,” she explained, adding, “I used to get booked in the ratchet-est clubs in every state of America.”

Cardi don’t “gotta dance” no more. However, she was once a stripper, as mentioned above. She sought out to be a dancer to escaped domestic violence, she told VladTV in 2016. “I was poor as hell. I was living with my ex-boyfriend that was beating my a–. I had to drop out of school,” she explained when asked why she turned to stripping.

