‘Game Of Thrones’: Does This Shocking Finale Detail Hint Bran Is The Night King?

Could Bran be the Night King after all? One fan has brought one very important ‘Game of Thrones’ finale detail you probably missed to light, and it changes everything.

Brace yourselves, GoTers. In the midst of the undead Viserion and the Night King destroying part of the Wall in the Game of Thrones season 7 finale, you probably didn’t catch the White Walker army standing in the form of the Stark sigil, a direwolf. WTF?! One fan on Reddit, sannybop, pointed out the major detail (check it out below) and now everyone is freaking out. Could this be a sign from the Night King himself that he is actually a STARK?

There is a popular fan theory out there that Bran is actually the Night King, and this game-changing detail definitely lends credibility to that idea. The Game of Thrones showrunners are meticulous about everything regarding the show, so you know this has to be an hidden message of some sort. We know that the Night King and the White Walkers are headed towards Westeros, and another fan, Reddit user turmoil26, believes Bran will attempt to travel back in time to warn everyone about the White Walkers. The theory claims that Bran will warg into the man who became the Night King to stop the Children of the Forest from creating him or “maybe in his attempt to kill the Children, he gets chosen as the vessel for the NK.” Eventually, Bran tries to go back to the present day but finds he’s stuck in the past. “With the combination of the Children’s magic and Bran’s power, he becomes the villain instead of the hero he tried to be…” the fan writes. Has your mind been blown yet? The theory makes so much sense, right?

Then again, this detail could mean something else entirely. Maybe this is a hint that the Night King and his army of wights are coming for the Starks first. Maybe this means the Starks are the only one that can stop the Night King. There are endless possibilities until Game of Thrones reveals all in the final season!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bran is the Night King? Let us know!