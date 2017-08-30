Blac Chyna & Mechie Prove Romance Is Going Strong With Another Hot Date Night

What breakup? Although Blac Chyna and Mechie did not respond to split rumors, it’s what they don’t say that proves they’re still going strong! The couple stepped out for a sexy date night in LA, August 29, and we have the cute photos!

A picture is worth a thousand words! Blac Chyna, 29, and Mechie, 24, hit the town together on August 29, proving that they’re still an item! The hot new couple had a sweet date night in LA, where Chyna led the way in curve-hugging jeans and large, black sunnies. She showed off her incredible post baby body, after giving birth to baby Dream, in Dec. 2016. Mechie followed closely behind in ripped black jeans and a white tee. See the full image below!

Chyna — who rocked shoulder-length blonde locks — and Mechie were the subject of nasty split rumors, which began on August 14. The pair were rumored to have split after Chyna became fed up with the rapper‘s playboy ways, according to TMZ, at the time. The site reported that Chyna told Mechie to pack his bags after the two engaged in an explosive argument. Fans became instantly concerned over the breakup buzz, especially because Mechie recently had BC’s initials tatted behind his ear. And, everyone knows how pricey tat removal can be…

Not to mention, you know what happens when a couple is rumored to have split, right? One of the two is usually rumored to have moved on, which is what happened in Chyna’s case. Just after reports claimed she kicked a “begging” Mechie to the curb, the model was already reportedly dating rapper, Mally Mall, 40. The two were spotted leaving Hollywood hotspot, Ace of Diamonds together on August 14.

But, the joke was on the doubters, when Blac and Mechie were spotted together inside a nightclub just days after the split rumors swirled. The pair were caught on video making out and grinding on each other to Rihanna and DJ Khaled‘s “Wild Thoughts”. And, it didn’t look like Chyna was upset with Mechie then.

Chyna and Mechie were first romantically linked after she and her ex, Rob Kardashian‘s relationship-ending fight. Long story short, Rob took to Instagram and Twitter on July 5, where he exposed Chyna’s naked photos and accused her of a slew of awful acts. He claimed Chyna cheated on him with multiple people and that she underwent plastic surgery that he paid for.

The model then went after Rob in court, where she was granted a temporary restraining order against him on July 10. The two are still in the midst of legal dealings. Rob and Chyna were due in court on August 8. However, they postponed the court hearing to attempt to work through some things. The exes are co-parenting their child together.

