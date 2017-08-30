‘Below Deck’: Get A Special Tour Of The Ship Ahead Of Season 5

On the heels of the thrilling ‘Mediterranean’ finale/reunion, Bravo’s OG, ‘Below Deck’ is back! And, we have an EXCLUSIVE first look at the ship where the excitement will commence, ahead season 5!

Below Deck is back! Get ready for the craziest drama, hookups, and wild adventures that can only happen at sea, when Captain Lee and his crew return for a fifth season on Sept. 5! This season is full of brand new experiences and jaw-dropping moments; the only thing that remains the same is that Captain Lee has his hands full, to say the least. Your favorite veterans, Kate [Chief Stew] and Nico [Senior Deckhand] are back, along with a new stew Brianna, first-time deckhand Bruno, single mom-turned stew Jen, Chef Matt, deckhand Chris, and deckhand Baker, who’s definitely stirring the pot this season.

While you wait for the season 5 premiere, enjoy the below clip! Captain Lee, Nico, and Bruno take viewers on their favorite parts of the ship. And, here’s some interesting tidbits to know before you watch. Below Deck is actually using the same yacht as last season. However, you’ll see the crew’s favorite spots on the ship, as opposed to the usual pre-premiere tour.

Speaking of the cast — Kate and the rest of the crew are in for an eventful season. Kate is taking on the task of breaking in two new stews, so the stress is at an all time high. And, we’ll get to see her strike up a steamy encounter with a stunning sailor. We’ll see Nico trying to balance his heightened duties as a senior deckhand, while dealing with some family issues back home.

And, it looks like we may have another “love triangle” escapade — similar to that of Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Malia, Wes and Adam — with the new stew, Brianna. Nico apparently has some history with Bri, and it looks like Chef Matt, as well as Chris will also be competing for her heart. Lastly, newcomers, Bruno and Jen will face some challenges, trying to adjust to the new workload.

Ultimately, drama will ensue this season when working on the ship mixes with a mysterious mystery, which will force Captain Lee to make some major changes. Watch an EXCLUSIVE preview of Below Deck, where the crew teams up once again for another Caribbean charter aboard the 154’ mega yacht “Valor”! They will be charting off the coast of St. Maarten!

Season 5 of Below Deck returns on Tuesday, September 5 at 9 PM ET/PT, only on Bravo! Check out the official trailer right here.

HollywoodLifers, tell us your fvorite BD memories, below!