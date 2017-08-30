Hottie! Prince Fox and Bella Thorne just dropped their sizzling new video for ‘Just Call’ today, Aug. 30, and the former Disney star looks hotter than ever. Watch!

Well, hey there, Sexy! Bella Thorne has given us the video for her single “Just Call” with Prince Fox, 24, and we’re obsessed. The 19-year-old debuted the song back in late June, but finally dropped the super steamy visual on Aug. 30. Bella breaks out the acting skills for an emotional (but hot) meltdown, smashing her ex’s mementos in a silver sequined minidress. She also dips herself in a neon-lit bathtub and lounges around in lingerie as she waits for that call in frustration!

The wild child already showed off her racy side in promo pics for the single. When it dropped, she posed in a series of photos with Prince while wearing a see-through bodysuit with nothing but red sequined hearts covering her nipples. Of course she’s flaunted her headlights plenty of times in the past, but she had to tone things down to a naughty but still SFW look when it came to the art for the song. Click here for pics of Bella’s sexiest outfits.

Bella teased her fans before the June 29 release of the tune, telling them how she met Prince (real name Sam Lassner) on the set of a shoot and how the song game together. “Sam and I met at a party and he was like, yo, I wrote this song and it’s amazing, I want you to be on it,” Bella explained in one Snapchat about how the single got made. “I said, ‘I want to do a duet because you’re a way better singer than me,’ and he was like, ‘Sure.’” Aww Bella, you’ve got a great voice! Hopefully the success of this song has given her enough confidence to record some solo tracks on her own.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Bella’s new video? Do you think she has a bright future as a pop star?