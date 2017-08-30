‘AGT’ Contestant & Plane Crash Survivor Kechi Shares Message Of Hope For Houston

After delivering a powerful performance on ‘AGT,’ plane crash survivor and Houston native, Kechi, talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and shared a message of hope for her hometown, following Hurricane Harvey.

“Houston has been my home for ten years now and it has become my second home and I think about it and I think about how it is a place that I have grown so much as a person and as a burn survivor. So I connect with the town and the city so much,” Kechi told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, following her powerful performance on the Aug. 29 episode of America’s Got Talent. Kechi, who is a plane crash survivor, dedicated her Tuesday evening performance of “By The Grace Of God” to everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey, so there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

And when we asked Kechi if she had talked to her friends and family from back home — those who may have been affected by the severe flooding — she said, “Oh, yes. I mean everyday, everyday since the whole flooding thing started happening and they are fine and thankfully we live in a place in the slope area, so I haven’t dealt with it personally and most of my friends are OK too, thank God! But I have friends in the Sugar Land area that weren’t so fortunate, so it is really tough to see their pictures and share their stories. I wish I was home to help. I don’t know if they were able to see the show, but I do hope that whoever did see it, especially from Houston, would give people some hope from my performance.”

Kechi was brought to tears at the end of her performance, when she saw everyone giving her a standing ovation. “You are a survivor. You are an inspiration. You give people hope. For that reason, I must see you again,” Mel B said. “You are important. People need people like you,” Simon Cowell added, and he couldn’t be more right.

