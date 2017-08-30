Kit Harington basically blew our minds when he showed off his sexy bare butt on ‘Game of Thrones!’ However, he’s far from the first hot actor to go naked on screen. Here are some of the steamiest dude booties, ever!

Hey, guys aren’t the only ones that love booties! Us ladies go crazy for a flash of flesh too, especially when we aren’t expecting it. Case in point: when Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow showed off his naked bunz on Game of Thrones! We were overwhelmed by his muscular hotness and vulnerable position, and it was a total turn-on! That got us thinking about some of the other leading men that bared their butts on-screen, so we put together a little gallery for you to enjoy. Click through to see them all, above!

Many of the best booty moments have come courtesy of the Magic Mike franchise, obviously. All of the guys flaunted what their mamas gave them in tiny jock straps during their choreographed routines, but two of them really stood out: Channing Tatum and Joe Manganiello! Channing’s muscular booty basically eclipsed the sun, and when Joe stepped out sans-pants at the pool, we legit almost passed out! For the record, Joe also showed his off in True Blood… like… a lot.

Of course, we need to give credit to some of the more classic buns. Some TV shows were way ahead of their time when it comes to showing skin, and that included Angel. When David Boreanis fell to Earth, he was butt naked and INCREDIBLY sexy. It wasn’t very common to see a naked person on cable, so we were enthralled! Then there’s Christian Bale in American Psycho. A lot of times films show butts for comedic purposes, but using nudity in such a dark, serious film made it that much more interesting. And how can we not mention when Ryan Phillippe showed off his derriere in Cruel Intentions? Swoon!

Some people definitely show off their butts more than others. Jake Gyllenhaal has flashed his butt in several films including Love & Other Drugs, and when Jamie Dornan signed on to 50 Shades Of Gray, he knew he would be showing it off 24/7 (no complaints here!) However, the more rare it is, the more exciting! Zac Efron has only shown his booty once in Dirty Grandpa (!!!) and Hugh Jackman flashed his glutes in X-Men: Days of Future Past. Which famous peach is your fave? Vote below!

HollywoodLifers, which actor backside is your favorite? Let us know!