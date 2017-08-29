Ronda Rousey Marries Travis Browne In Romantic Hawaiian Wedding: ‘Shes Perfect’

So sweet! UFC champ Ronda Rousey just tied the knot with fiancé Travis Browne in a gorgeous Hawaiian ceremony on Aug. 29! We’ve got all the details and their scenic nuptials! Check them out!

Our hearts are exploding! MMA superstar Ronda Rousey, 30, and her longtime boyfriend Travis Browne, 35, officially tied the knot on Aug. 29. The fighter shared the happy news on his Instagram, along with a beautiful post-nuptial pic. “What an amazing day!!” he wrote. “She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017.” Aww! Head here to see loads more adorable pics of the newlyweds!

Ronda looked unbelievably stunning in a Galia Lahav gown. The intricate lace dress hugged her body and had a dangerous plunging neckline that was sexy and elegant at the same time. She also went for a traditional gauzy veil, and a fresh face with natural makeup. Travis rocked a causal linen shirt and white pants with a lei draped over his shoulder. They were both beaming as they held hands and walked along the beach. So sweet!

It’s hardly accidental that her ceremony took place right when Conor McGregor, 29, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, faced off at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas! Looking to pull some focus perhaps, Ronda? In fact, it was UFC President Dana White who first broke the news to TMZ that they’d be saying their vows at the exact same time as the highly anticipated fight. Naturally, he was invited to the wedding but could not attend for obvious reasons! And although he’s ringside in Vegas we’re betting he missed an equally memorable occasion in Hawaii!

Rumors first start swirling that Ronda was dating the fellow UFC fighter in August of 2015! Then, on April 20 of this year she told TMZ that they intended to make it official! “We’re getting married,” she said. Then Travis added, ““We’re engaged. We were at an outdoor waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it.” A waterfall in New Zealand sounds like the perfect place to get down on one knee and presented your GF with a MASSIVE diamond ring! In fact, a stunning ceremony in Hawaii might be one of the few ways to outdo such a picturesque engagement! Congrats, you two!

