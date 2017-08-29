‘Bachelor’ Sean Lowe Reveals Horrifying Experienece In Houston: ‘I Was Holding A Dead Man’

Native Texan Sean Lowe rushed from Dallas to Houston to help rescue victims caught in the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. The former ‘Bachelor’ says he ended up holding a dead man in his arms.

What a hero! Former Bachelor Sean Lowe came to the rescue of victims stranded by the massive flood waters left by Hurricane Harvey in Houston. The 33-year-old put a call out on Twitter on Aug. 27, asking “Anyone in the Dallas area have a small boat I can take to Houston to help with evacuations? I’ll pay for the rental,” and he found a taker and headed down to Houston the following morning. What he experienced there was absolutely heartbreaking as he held a dead man in his arms. He was assisting firefighters with a man in cardiac arrest and tells Entertainment Tonight that, “I don’t know if he survived, I doubt that he did. We had to pull him from a canoe that he was being drug in to our boat, where firefighters were giving him CPR for about 15 to 20 minutes before we could get him to an ambulance.”

“It took about three of us, and I was holding a dead man,” he continues. “His heart was not beating and his face was as blue as blue gets. To just be involved with that, to see it, it really shook me up. That’s something I’ll take to my grave remembering.” OMG, how tragic! The whole rescue experience left him a changed man. “It was eye-opening for me. When I think about Houston, I usually visualize the downtown portion of Houston, but what I didn’t realize was the whole Houston metro area is being devastated, and it is just miles and miles and miles of land under water.” Click here for Hurricane Harvey pics.

“We were hearing stories of people who have young babies and they’re stranded in the attic of their home, the elderly…it’s heartbreaking stuff,” he reveals. “You know, I told [my wife] Catherine when I got back to Dallas, I said, ‘I wish I could accurately convey how bad it is, but it’s really indescribable.’ And just to see people forced from the homes that they’ve lived in for years, to go down a residential street on a boat, and you see water eight feet high, and people’s homes — it’s a really eerie feeling. And to hear people yelling and shouting….” How devastating!

“Look, I took a boat down there and I tried to rescue as many people as possible, but in the grand scheme of things, it’s not much, but I’m glad I could play a small part,” he says. “Even if you can’t go down there and help, donations are helping tremendously, and if you can get down there, they need you. And right now I’m trying to figure out how I can get back there to lend more of a helping hand.”

