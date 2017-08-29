Ronda Rousey’s Gorgeous Wedding Dress Revealed In Romantic New Ceremony Pics

Ronda Rousey is a modern-day warrior, but on Aug. 29 she was a princess! The MMA fighter traded her singlet for a stunning lace gown on her wedding day, and we can’t believe how perfect she looks.

Ronda Rousey, 30, is that you?! The infamous MMA fighter got married to her fiance Travis Browne, 35, in Hawaii on Aug. 29, and she looked like a goddess. The tough-girl traded her tomboy exterior for that of a blushing bride for the special occasion, and she couldn’t have looked more beautiful. Click through the gallery above to see pics of their gorgeous wedding.

Ronda really wowed us with a floor-length white lace gown for the special day. The slinky Galia Lahav number hugged her amazing curves, while highlighting her strong back and gorgeous cleavage. Her hair was styled into a chic but carefree bun by hairdresser Abraham Esparza. For the ceremony, she covered the look with a gauzy white veil – so classic and beautiful! We loved that she kept her makeup low-key for the big day, which made her diamond earrings and bracelet really stand out. So pretty!

Travis practically melted when he saw his bride. “What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet photo of them walking along the beach hand-in-hand. Aww! It’s so romantic how thrilled he is to be her new husband!

