North West Reveals Sweet Singing Voice To Kim Kardashian & The World Needs To Prepare: Watch

Watch out, world — the Kardashian-West fam may have another performer on their hands! Showing off her singing voice, North West sang ‘You Are So Beautiful’ to mom Kim Kardashian, and it was precious!

North West, 4, serenaded her mom, Kim Kardashian, 36, in a super cute Snapchat video on Aug. 28. Whipping out her own version of “You Are So Beautiful,” the youngster revealed her singing capabilities to the world — and of course she sounded adorable! In the short clip, Nori climbs on her famous mother’s lap as she sings, and obviously the reality star ate it up. “You are so sweet!” Kim gushed of her daughter’s performance after kissing her forehead. Click here to see pics of the Kardashian-West family.

Who knows, we may actually have a star-in-the-making in North. After all, her father IS rapper Kanye West, 40. Either way, Kim and North seemed to be enjoying a fun-filled mother-daughter day on the 28th, as Kim shared multiple Snapchats featuring her oldest. In one shot, North can be seen walking in a stylish graphic tee with a top knot. In another, North appeared to be listening to music in a car, with her mom writing, “Northie’s playlist.” Aside from singing though, North also may have a talent for modeling.

Just this week, the little one appeared on her first magazine cover alongside Kim, and the duo totally rocked their Jackie-Kennedy-inspired photo shoot. North looks adorable in Interview magazine as she’s styled in a sweet 60s-era dress and two buns. In her interview, Kim revealed that she’s already teaching her daughter about race — because it’s never too early. “I’m very conscious of [raising biracial children],” she told the publication. “Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that’s important to me. She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me?’ And we get to talk about it.”

The reality star explained, “We want to raise our kids to be really aware. I think that’s all you can do. The more you talk about things and keep them out in the open, the more they won’t be taboo. Kids are already so open. They say anything. So if you educate them, they feel like they have this knowledge and then they feel empowered.”

