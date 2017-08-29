Nicki Minaj Dances Topless In Her Bathroom In Sexy, Fun Video

We’ve officially found Lil Uzi Vert’s biggest fan — And, it’s none other than Nicki Minaj! The female rapper loved his latest track, ‘The Way Life Goes’ so much that she danced topless to it in a new video! You’ve got to see this!

Lil Uzi Vert‘s music just got the official stamp of approval from industry vet, Nicki Minaj, 32. And, that’s not all. The young rapper, 23, even received the sexiest compliment from Nicki when she posted a sexy video where she rapped his new hit, “The Way Life Goes”…. while topless. Nicki danced around a bathroom with her long two-toned pink and blonde hair covering her bare breasts. At one point, she got so into the song that she had to conceal her breasts with her hand. Watch the full video, above!

Lil Uzi Vert — who hails from Philadelphia — just dropped his highly anticipated and long-awaited album, Luv Is Rage 2; a sequel to his 2015 mixtape, Luv Is Rage. And, Nicki already has an important suggestion for the 16-track record. In the caption of her topless video, Nicki wrote, “ummm Uzi better make this a single, send me the beat, and quit playin”. Nicki, who posted the video to both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, got fans thinking that the two could muster up a collab sooner than later! While nothing has been confirmed, we’re keeping our fingers crossed!.

The young rapper’s career began to flourish, fast, after he dropped his Luv Is Rage mixtape. And, the success of his hit, “XO TOUR Llif3″ made him a known force in the hip hop world. To boot, the song isn’t too far from hitting the 300 million mark on Vevo. Lil Uzi Vert’s new album even has impressive features from top artists, The Weeknd, 27, and Pharrell Williams, 44. Adding to his already-prominent year, Lil Uzi Vert even took home the Moon Person for Song of the Summer at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, for his hit “XO Tour Llif3”.

And, speaking of the VMAs, Nicki closed the show, dressed as a sexy referee, with her good friend Katy Perry, 32, The duo performed their smash hit, “Swish Swish”. While fans were buzzing about the epic performance, they couldn’t stop chatting about Nicki’s pre-show look. The female rapper showed up to the VMAs red carpet in the sexiest pink latex outfit. She made heads turn before the big show, when she showed off her flawless curves in the spandex number! Keep it coming, Nicki!

