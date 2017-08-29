Boomer Phelps is going to be a big brother! Michael Phelps & his wife Nicole Johnson are officially expecting baby #2 and they couldn’t be more thrilled. See their adorable announcement pics here!

Congrats to Michael Phelps, 32, and Nicole Johnson Phelps, 32! Nicole is pregnant with the couple’s second child, and they announced the exciting news via Instagram on Aug. 29. The pair are already the proud parents of adorable 1-year-old Boomer Phelps, and now Boomer gets to be an older sibling! “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it’s a boy or a girl??” Michael captioned a precious photo of his wife holding his laughing son — SO sweet! Click here to see adorable pics of Boomer Phelps.

“Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!” Nicole wrote on her own social media page. Even Boomer, who has his own Instagram, clapped his hands in another photo. “So excited to see what mama is having!!” he wrote. “Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?” This family seriously couldn’t get more adorable. Just one month after Boomer was born, Michael and Nicole quietly married on June 13, 2016. And let’s not forget that the little cutie totally stole the show at the 2016 Rio Olympics while his dad was busy breaking records in the pool.

“One of the coolest things about being a father going into Rio is that our firstborn has the chance to see my last race ever,” Michael told Us Weekly before his big race. Admitting that it was going to be “really special,” he said, “I’m excited to have a lot of photos and to share the moments and memories with him growing up as a kid.” Aw! And now, baby Boomer is training for the 2032 olympics with help from his legendary dad.

“Some of the best memories of my life have been in the water – and none more special than the days I spend swimming with Boomer. I’m not teaching Boomer to master the butterfly just yet, but #Trainingfor2032 includes safe water play that helps build comfort and confidence in the water,” Michael said during a mock press conference in May, which was all part of his and Boomer’s partnerships with Huggies Little Swimmers. “I want all babies to be the best swimmers they can be.” Well, it looks like Michael will soon have one more little swimmer to teach! Congrats again, Nicole and Michael!

