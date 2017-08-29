Tweets
Melania Trump Slammed For Wearing 5-Inch Heels In Texas As Floods Ravage State

REX/Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they walk from the White House to the South Lawn, to board Marine One for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md.m then onto Texas to view the federal government's response to Harvey's devastating flooding in Texas Trump Harvey, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
Donald Trump, Melania Trump President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., then onto Texas to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey. The hurricane is the first major disaster of Trump's presidency Trump Harvey, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
US President Donald J. Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) walk out of the South Portico to depart the South Lawn of the White House by Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, 29 August 2017. President Trump travels to Texas to inspect storm damage. US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House, Washington, USA - 29 Aug 2017
Mindy Walker and her three year old son Connor Martinez are helped out of a boat after being rescued from their home along Cypress Creek at Kuykendal 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston, Texas, USA, 28 August 2017. The areas in and around Houston and south Texas are experiencing record floods after more than 24 inches of rain after Harvey made landfall in the south coast of Texas as a category 4 hurricane, the most powerful to affect the US since 2004. Harvey has weakened and been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to cause heavy rain for several days.
Melania Trump seriously wore 5-inch stiletto heels to visit flood-ravaged Texas during Hurricane Harvey. People are baffled and slamming the first lady for dressing up to visit people fleeing from danger.

Does she not own a pair of rain boots? First Lady Melania Trump, 46, is being extremely criticized for her choice of outfit to wear while visiting Texas during Hurricane Harvey. Rather than wearing some heavy duty boots and rain gear, she decided to go high fashion. She put on a pair of 5-inch stilettos and cigarette pants to travel to Corpus Christi! Needless to say, people are not happy, claiming that it’s another example of how out of touch the first family is and how they’re not understanding how dire things truly are in Texas.

Whether or not that’s true, it’s not stopping Melania from getting blasted on Twitter by voters. Some of their tweets are hilarious, and all of them are angry. Someone joked that her outfit is “very Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World“. That’s a reference to the major backlash the movie received for having Bryce’s character run around the park, chased by dinosaurs, in a pair of heels and a pencil skirt. Nice one!

Some expressed worry and disbelief that the victims of Hurricane Harvey, forced out of their homes by dangerously high flood waters, over 3000 rescued by Houston police, would by greeted by the first lady wearing $600 shoes and a chic outfit. They don’t need their misery rubbed in their faces! They wondered if she could have at least found a pair of pricey sneakers if she wanted to look good.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Kevin Hart, Beyonce, the Kardashian sisters, and the cast of Supernatural are pulling from their pockets and donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to hurricane relief efforts. The Kardashians are donating a whopping $500,000, according to Kim‘s Twitter! The Supernatural guys have raised over $100,000 through crowdfunding. Kevin called out to his famous friends to donate $25,000 each to the Red Cross. Many of them answered the call, and through their donations and those from fans, he’s raised over $200,000! If you want to support the people of Houston, we’ve complied a handy-dandy list of ways to help.

UPDATE: Melania hopped off Air Force One in Corpus Christi wearing sneakers.

HollywoodLifers, are you as baffled as we are that Melania wore high heels to Texas during a hurricane? Let us know!