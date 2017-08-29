Taylor Swift’s Breaking Records With ‘LWYMMD:’ But Will She Take Down Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito?’

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is shattering records in a million different ways. But does it have the power to dethrone Justin Bieber’s mega-hit ‘Despacito?’ HollywoodLife.com investigates.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is the talk of the town, thanks to that explosive music video and overall surprise comeback from Taylor Swift, 27. So is she about to overtake Justin Bieber, 23? Well, not so fast.

First, let’s figure out what we’re really asking here. The YouTube video for Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s original “Despacito” — without Justin — has over 3 billion views, making it the first video ever to do so. It’s a little early to tell with “Look What You Made Me Do,” though it did have the biggest debut of any video in YouTube history, earning 43.2 million views in 24 hours, according to the platform. (Previously, Psy‘s “Gentleman” held the record, with over 38 million views.) That being said, it’ll take a while for “LWYMMD” get to 3 billion, and the OG “Despacito” video doesn’t include Justin. So let’s focus on the streams instead.

Currently, “LWYMMD” is having the biggest week since Adele‘s “Hello” and experts predict that it’ll sell 500,000 downloads in its first week. It sold about 200,000 in the United States on the day it came out, according to Nielsen Music via Billboard. In comparison, JB’s “Despacito” remix sold 43,000 in its first week. (As an aside, the latter track has recently been discounted on iTunes, which is an unproven label tactic to keep sales steady.)

Still, sales are one thing, and charts are another. The point is that the “Despacito” remix is currently at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the 16th consecutive week, tying Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men‘s record for “One Sweet Day.” Justin will break the record if Taylor doesn’t debut at No. 1 the week of Sept. 4…but as of Aug. 28, Billboard predicts that Taylor will indeed knock him down. However, the site points out that “high-profile debuts often fall in their second frames,” meaning that “Despacito” might rebound the following week, earning it “a record-setting 17th frame at No. 1” after all, if not a consecutive one.

Thus, Taylor will probably debut at No. 1 and take Justin’s crown, but it might only be temporary. “LWYMMD” lacks a melodic chorus, which could hurt its staying power, especially on the radio, and again, artists’ songs usually dip in the second frame. Then again, this is Taylor we’re talking about, and she’s made it clear that she’s not playing by the rules.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tay will come out on top in the “Look What You Made Me Do” vs. “Despacito” fight?